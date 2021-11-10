Alexa
Taiwan allows return of food sampling at supermarkets

Latest easing of COVID restriction effective immediately

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/10 19:52
It's now once again allowed to taste food and try out cosmetics at department stores and supermarkets.

It's now once again allowed to taste food and try out cosmetics at department stores and supermarkets. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –— Tasting food products at supermarkets and trying out cosmetics at department stores is now possible again in the latest sign of relaxation following the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 10).

The Ministry of Economic Affairs posted the announcement on its website Monday (Nov. 8), adding that the change became effective immediately, CNA reported. A ban on food sampling at shops, supermarkets, malls, and department stores was introduced after the number of local COVID-19 infections surged in May.

Over the following months, the number of cases dropped sharply, with the recent average being one or no local infections and fewer than 10 imported cases per day. The trend has led the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to gradually loosen most restrictions, including a ban on indoor eating and the closure of nightclubs.

The wearing of masks is still compulsory outside the home, with the exception of athletic activities and hiking.
food tasting
COVID-19 restrictions
CECC
MOEA
supermarkets
department stores

Updated : 2021-11-10 20:16 GMT+08:00

