Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Missouri St. 99-94

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 16:49
Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Missouri St. 99-94

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 21 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly defeated Missouri State 99-94 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chris Harris had 19 points for Southeast Missouri. Nygal Russell added 14 points and six rebounds. Nana Akenten had 13 points.

Gaige Prim had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay added 20 points. Isiaih Mosley had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 18:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year