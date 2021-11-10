Water bamboo vending machines pop up in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Government photo) Water bamboo vending machines pop up in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei has come up with an ingenious idea to promote its agricultural produce — making it readily available at vending machines.

New Taipei City Hall on Wednesday (Nov. 11) inaugurated a “smart market” on its basement floor where vending machines were installed for the sale of freshwater bamboo grown in the city’s Sanzhi District.

The marketplace was set up to drive the sales of the city’s agricultural products, which have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can buy a pack of the seasonal specialty vegetable using contactless payments such as EasyCard or credit cards at the market from Nov. 10 through Nov. 19, according to the city government.

Also referred to as “the legs of a beauty” for its smooth texture, the water bamboo is known for its sweetness, juiciness, and high nutritional value, said New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

Those who cannot visit the market are invited to place orders on the website of the Sanzhi Farmers’ Association or the platform operated by the city’s Agriculture Department. A raffle is taking place on Nov. 14 on the department’s Facebook page, promising products made with the delectable greens.



Water bamboo vending machines pop up in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Government photo)



Water bamboo. (New Taipei City Government photo)