Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two substations for Taiwan’s Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms have been successfully installed in the Taiwan Strait.

Heerema, an offshore company, used its heavy-lift vessel Aegir to move the two substations into place. The process was completed on Thursday (Nov. 4), according to a report by Offshore Magazine.

Built in Singapore, the two substations are the first to ever be placed in Taiwan’s waters.

Greater Changhua 1 and 2a are significant mega projects for Taiwan’s renewable energy push and are the largest offshore wind farms in the nation. They are located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County, located in the middle of Taiwan’s west coast.

Operated by Denmark’s Ørsted, the two wind farms are due to become operational next year.

“Despite being in winter season now and still under COVID-19 restrictions, we see major progress based on extraordinary efforts by the different teams in Ørsted and at the contractors,” wrote Matthias Bausenwein, head of Ørsted Asia Pacific on social media.

“Impressive work and so important for Taiwan’s energy transition,” he added.

Once Greater Changhua 1 and 2a are complete, the company will begin building the next pair of wind farms, the 920MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4. All the energy generated from these next farms will go to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), as per a deal struck in July this year.