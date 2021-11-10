Austin Peay fends off Tennessee Southern 86-79 in opener

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver had a career-high 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee Southern 86-79 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Cameron Copeland had 18 points for Austin Peay. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 17 points. Carlos Paez had 12 points.

Adarian Hudson had 20 points and six assists for the FireHawks. Kavion Hancock added 20 points. Brady Brown had 11 points.

