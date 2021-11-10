Alexa
Adams leads George Washington past St. Francis (Pa.) 75-72

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 15:21
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Adams had a career-high 22 points as George Washington held off St. Francis (Pa.) 75-72 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Joe Bamisile added 20 points for the Colonials.

Adams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Bamisile also had three blocks.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 17 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for George Washington. Amir Harris added six rebounds.

Mark Flagg had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Flash. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 17 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 17:15 GMT+08:00

