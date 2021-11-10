Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown carries Louisiana-Lafayette past West Florida 81-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 15:15
Brown carries Louisiana-Lafayette past West Florida 81-47

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown registered 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past West Florida 81-47 on Tuesday night.

Kobe Julien had 12 points and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0). Kentrell Garnett added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

Darrin Jenkins had 10 points for the Argonauts. Daniel Sofield added six rebounds. David Petit-Homme had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 17:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval