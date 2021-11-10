Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson leads W. Carolina past Bowling Green 79-71 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 14:39
Robinson leads W. Carolina past Bowling Green 79-71 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds as Western Carolina got past Bowling Green 79-71 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Joe Petrakis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Cam Bacote had 12 points for Western Carolina. Tyler Harris added 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon added 10 points. Joe Reece had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 17:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval