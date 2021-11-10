Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Purdue Fort Wayne steamrolls Earlham 103-54 in season opener

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 14:54
Purdue Fort Wayne steamrolls Earlham 103-54 in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points to lead six Purdue Fort Wayne players in double figures as the Mastodons easily defeated Earlham 103-54 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Deonte Billups added 16 points for the Mastodons. Jarred Godfrey chipped in 14, Damian Chong Qui scored 13 and Ra Kpedi had 11.

Jaden Terry had 14 points for the Quakers. Antonio Buckley added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 17:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval