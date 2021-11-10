Alexa
Bankston's double-double powers Norfolk State in opener

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 14:35
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lift Norfolk State to a 79-56 win over Bridgewater in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 18 points for Norfolk State. Christian Ings added 14 points.

Andy Pack had 24 points for the Eagles. Liam Caswell added 14 points. Aaron Oates had 10 points for Bridgewater, a Division III program in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

