Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for teens amid concerns of myocarditis

CECC says approval of COVID vaccines for children under 12 will not be considered until 2nd dose issue is settled

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/10 15:42
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (Nov. 10) that a panel of experts has decided to suspend administering second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID vaccine to teens 12–17 years old amid concerns it may increase the risk of myocarditis.

Cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) have been reported after BNT vaccination of teens between 12–17 years old. According to U.S. statistics, the risk of youths suffering from myocarditis after receiving the second BNT dose is 10 times higher than after the first dose, CNA reported.

Some countries have adjusted their policies regarding administering COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents. For instance, Hong Kong has changed from two doses of BNT to only one dose for teens aged 12–17. The U.K. has also done something similar, recommending only one shot for adolescents aged 12 to 18 years old, per CNA.

Chen said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) has decided to halt administration of second BNT doses to teens for two weeks, during which time experts and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) physicians will look at the 16 cases of myocarditis that have happened to adolescents after BNT vaccination, before making a final decision on whether to go ahead with the second shot.

International data will also be consulted before the final decision is made, the CECC head said, adding that currently, teens between the ages of 12–17 in all countries except Hong Kong and the U.K. are vaccinated with two doses.

As for whether COVID-19 vaccines will be approved for use in children aged 5-11, Chen said the matter will not be considered until the second dose issue with teens aged between 12-17 years old is settled.
Updated : 2021-11-10 17:10 GMT+08:00

