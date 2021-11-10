Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Martindale carries Holy Cross over Regis (MA) 98-51

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 13:45
Martindale carries Holy Cross over Regis (MA) 98-51

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Judson Martindale had 24 points as Holy Cross romped past Regis (MA) 98-51 on Tuesday night.

Bo Montgomery had 19 points for Holy Cross (1-0). Austin Lewis added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Kenney had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Wilkins had 20 points for the Pride. Justin Evelyn added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval