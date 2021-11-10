Martindale carries Holy Cross over Regis (MA) 98-51

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Judson Martindale had 24 points as Holy Cross romped past Regis (MA) 98-51 on Tuesday night.

Bo Montgomery had 19 points for Holy Cross (1-0). Austin Lewis added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Kenney had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Wilkins had 20 points for the Pride. Justin Evelyn added 13 points.

