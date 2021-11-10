Alexa
Juozapaitis carries Georgia Southern over Ball State 82-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 14:09
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles beat Ball State 82-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Kamari Brown added 12 points for the Eagles. Prince Toyambi, Andrei Savrasov and Cam Bryant scored 11 points each. Brown also had six rebounds, while Savrasov had seven.

Luke Bumbalough scored a career-high 21 points for the Cardinals. Jalen Windham added 12 points. Miryne Thomas had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 15:49 GMT+08:00

