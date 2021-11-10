Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

High Point opens with 108-59 victory over Shenandoah

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 13:56
High Point opens with 108-59 victory over Shenandoah

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points as High Point easily beat Shenandoah 108-59 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Zach Austin added 20 points for the Panthers. Austin also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bryson Childress had 14 points for High Point. Jaden House added 12 points and six rebounds.

Zach Riddle had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Jaylen Williams added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval