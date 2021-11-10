Alexa
Taiwan discussing shorter quarantines with Vietnam for those vaccinated with Medigen

Vietnam currently allows 7-day quarantine for certain visitors but not for Medigen recipients

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/10 15:22
Medigen is conducting talks with Vietnam about the registration of its vaccine, says the OCAC. 

Medigen is conducting talks with Vietnam about the registration of its vaccine, says the OCAC.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The manufacturer of Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine has been talking to Vietnam about allowing a shorter quarantine for those inoculated with its jabs, the government said Wednesday (Nov. 10).

The Southeast Asian country recently cut its compulsory quarantine for certain visitors from 14 to seven days but not for those who had been vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen shots, CNA reported.

Facing questions from lawmakers Wednesday, the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) said the company has been communicating with the relevant authorities in Vietnam. OCAC Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said that Taiwan’s representative office in Vietnam has briefed it about the issue and that it has passed the information on to Medigen.

At present, the company is involved in talks with Vietnam, but they are private communications outside the scope of OCAC activities, he said. He said he hoped a solution would be found soon, with Medigen administering its vaccines in the Southeast Asian country to benefit travelers.
COVID-19 vaccines
Medigen
Medigen COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam
quarantine
Overseas Community Affairs Council
OCAC

