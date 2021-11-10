Sea lions caught copying Japanese aquarium visitors by standing at attention

Two sea lions seen standing erect within their enclosure at an aquarium in Japan. (Twitter, @miyya05 photo) Two sea lions seen standing erect within their enclosure at an aquarium in Japan. (Twitter, @miyya05 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pair of sea lions in Japan have become a hit among netizens after they were seen blending into the crowd of aquarium visitors by standing up erect in their enclosure.

The netizen who captured the moment was watching a feeding show at Kinosaki Marine World in the country’s Hyogo Prefecture when they noticed two of the porpoises copying human bystanders, according to a Liberty Times report.

They later shared their photos on Twitter, which triggered a huge response on the platform, racking up almost 300,000 likes.

Even though it seems the animals probably just wanted to get a good look at the other sea lions who were feeding, netizens agreed they really did look human-like and were very cute indeed.

Some of the netizen's comments included:

“They are so realistic!”

“The sea lions have such a dramatic gaze”

“What kind of trendy pose are they striking?”

According to the aquarium’s website, the Kinosaki Marine World tries to create memorable experiences for visitors by creating an environment where they can get closer than usual to the animals. The netizen who shared the post on Twitter endorsed the marine park, encouraging others to go if they are ever in Hyogo.



(Twitter, @miiya05 photo)