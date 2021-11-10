More than 100 experts attend Taiwan workshop on disinformation

A two-day virtual Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) workshop on disinformation and media literacy was co-held on Nov. 9-10 by... A two-day virtual Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) workshop on disinformation and media literacy was co-held on Nov. 9-10 by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). (GCTF image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A virtual Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) workshop has begun Wednesday (Nov. 9) and will last until Thursday (Nov. 10) to discuss disinformation and media literacy, according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The GCTF was co-established by the U.S and Taiwan in 2015. As a cooperative platform to address global issues of mutual concern, it enables Taiwan to share its expertise with partners and enhances multilateral cooperation in the region.

The two-day event is the third GCTF workshop focused on disinformation and media literacy. More than 100 participants from both public and private sectors of more than 20 like-minded countries were invited.

Workshop participants shared how government and civil society countered disinformation amid recent elections around the world.

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk praised the efforts made by Taiwan, the U.S, and like-minded democracies to fight against misinformation. “By sharing lessons learned from past disinformation efforts against our electoral processes and counter-disinformation strategies from both a legal and civil society standpoint, we can together improve media literacy in our societies and strengthen our ability to defend democracy,” Oudkirk said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), the British Office in Taipei, and the Slovak Office co-organized the workshop.