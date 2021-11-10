Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 13:24
Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points.

Alex Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (0-1). Marque Maultsby added 11 points. Kris Monroe had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-10 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval