Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 10) reported five new imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC's spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced five imported cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the five imported cases reported that day include three men and two women ranging in age from their 20s to their 30s. Between Nov. 7-8, they entered Taiwan from Singapore (case No. 16,563) and Indonesia (case Nos. 16,564 to 16,567).

Breakthrough infections

A breakthrough infection is defined as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing a full vaccine schedule. On Friday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that four of the five imported cases had been categorized as breakthrough infections.

According to Lo, two cases had been fully vaccinated with China's Sinovac, while two others had been completely inoculated with AstraZeneca.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,141,250 COVID tests, with 4,124,074 coming back negative. Of the 16,456 confirmed cases, 1,812 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.