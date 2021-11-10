Taiwan government departments targeted by hackers 5 million times per day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan government department suffers about 5 million attacks or scans by hackers each day, National Center for Cyber Security Technology Director Chien Hung-wei (簡宏偉) said Wednesday (Nov. 10).

In addition to taking the necessary preventive measures, the authorities were collecting data to make it possible to stop an attack as soon as it was launched, Chien said. He made the statement while answering questions at the Legislative Yuan about the 2022 central government budget, CNA reported.

Chien’s department said it supplied advice to government ministries, but also asked each ministry to employ cyber talent to handle its own protection from hackers. When it judged a government department not having made a sufficient effort, it would require improvements within three months, he said.

Chien also pointed out that hackers had changed their methods, from planting malware programs everywhere to using e-mails and attacking specific targets. He called on government employees not to reveal private information on social media because hackers collected such data to use in their future activities.