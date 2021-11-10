Alexa
Mutts, N'Guessan lead Virginia Tech in blowout of Maine

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 12:46
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 15 points, David N’Guessan added 15 off the bench and Virginia Tech beat Maine 82-47 on Tuesday in the season opener for both squads.

N'Guessan didn't miss a shot in seven attempts on his way to a career high.

The Hokies rushed to a 19-7 lead with 12:41 to play before intermission and never trailed. Virginia Tech led 46-22 at the break shooting 58% (19 for 33). Eight Virginia Tech players entered the scoring column in the first half.

Nahiem Alleyne added 13 points for the Hokies, who finished 53% shooting (35 for 66) overall.

Kristians Feierbergs and Byron Ireland each scored nine points off the bench for Maine.

Virginia Tech is 2-0 all time against the Black Bears. The other victory occurred on Nov. 11, 2016 in an 80-67, which also served as a season opener.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-10 14:07 GMT+08:00

