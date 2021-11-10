Alexa
Taiwan to roll out platform for quarantine room availability

New feature to go live Nov. 11 via government operated accommodation website

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/10 13:54
Hotel offering quarantine services in Kaohsiung.  

Hotel offering quarantine services in Kaohsiung.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new feature will be added to a government-sponsored website providing information on the hotels qualified for quarantine services as Taiwan braces for an expected influx of visitors ahead of the Lunar New Year (LNY).

The feature is scheduled to be launched on Thursday evening (Nov. 11) on “Taiwan Stay” (台灣旅宿網), a website operated by the Tourism Bureau providing information on certified lodgings, said Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰), director of the Tourism Bureau.

The availability of each city's quarantine rooms will be displayed in three colors. Red indicates full capacity, yellow refers to less than 20 rooms, and green suggests over 20 rooms, Chang said.

Currently, the management of certified accommodation facilities for COVID-19 isolation needs varies, with some municipalities more transparent in disclosing relevant information than others. Arrivals are advised to check room availability on the website before making further inquiries at specific cities or counties, he noted.

There are a total of 26,000 such rooms nationwide, with Taipei taking the lion’s share with 10,000. The number is expected to increase to 32,000 by the end of the year, CNA quoted Chang as saying.

Meanwhile, New Taipei, the most populous city in Taiwan, has called for releasing more centralized isolation units for citizens returning for LNY. The city has seen COVID hotels reaching a 61% capacity as of Wednesday.

The Central Epidemic Command Center has promised to provide 3,000 to 3,500 rooms at centralized quarantine facilities to cope with the surge in arrivals. Please visit the booking website to make reservations.
2021-11-10 14:21

