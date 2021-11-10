No. 21 USF women turn back UTRGV 63-56 in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points and No. 21 South Florida held off UT Rio Grande Valley 63-56 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Sydni Harvey added 13 points for the Bulls with Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam adding 10 and Bethy Mununga pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring nine points.

Taylor Muff scored 15 points for the Vaqueros.

USF scored the first 10 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. Harvey scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Tsineke scored six. A Tsineke jumper early in the second quarter made it 28-14.

An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put USF ahead 63-50 with 4:23 remaining.

USF shot 33% for the game while UTRGV was 38.5%. The Vaqueros hurt their own cause with 23 turnovers which led to 19 points for USF.

