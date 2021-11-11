Taiwan's NCKU releases first alumni book featuring VP Lai Ching-te and other inspiring leaders

NCKU President Su Huey-jen, alumni, guests pose for picture at NCKU's book launch event on Nov. 10, 2021. (Commonwealth Publishing Group photo) NCKU President Su Huey-jen, alumni, guests pose for picture at NCKU's book launch event on Nov. 10, 2021. (Commonwealth Publishing Group photo)

NCKU's new book, "Becoming the Force Trusted by All." (Commonwealth Publishing Group photo) NCKU's new book, "Becoming the Force Trusted by All." (Commonwealth Publishing Group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Wednesday (Nov. 10) released a new alumni book that highlights significant people, places, and events from the school's history along with a documentary in celebration of its 90th anniversary.

Known as a cradle of entrepreneurship and semiconductor engineers, the school was the top-ranked Taiwanese college on the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings in 2021.

Established in 1931, the school has long been tasked with industry talent cultivation and training. In the early 1950s after the war, the students took part in the country's massive power grid rebuilding project and various civil infrastructure designs as well as construction.

The historical backdrop enables the school to excel in the fields of engineering and science, helping future leaders develop skills and mindsets centered on making the world a better place. The book includes stories and talks with 14 NCKU alumni who played a pivotal role in different historical moments that shaped Taiwan over the decades.

This 216-page book, titled “Becoming the Force Trusted by All,” includes biographies of 14 alumni and highlights significant events from the school's history. It's the school's first alumni book made available at bookstores.

The documentary also features eight alumni across different generations who have shone in different fields, from politics, publishing, architecture, and medicine, to business and art.

For example, former Premier and Minister of Transportation Mao Chi-kuo (毛治國) successfully pushed for the construction of Taiwan's high-speed rail despite strong resistance 20 years ago. The project ultimately enabled faster intercity transportation and brought prosperity to the western part of the country.

Ou Chin-der (歐晉德), the civil engineer-turned former Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (CEO), carried out Mao's ideas to head the organization for a decade and tackled a number of crises.

Former China Airlines Chairman Philip Wei (魏幸雄) played a key role in another historical moment by making direct flights to China happen after a 56-year interval.

Wu Cheng-ching (吳澄清) founded a petrochemical company and successfully lobbied the government to phase out leaded petrol, bringing about a total ban in 2000 for the health of younger generations.

Min Wu (吳敏求), chairman and CEO of the world's largest ROM and NOR Flash supplier Macronix, along with Bruce Cheng (鄭崇華), honorary chairman of Delta Electronics, the world's largest power supply manufacturer dedicated to renewable energy, both founded technology companies that today have a dominant market share in the world.

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), a physician-turned-politician, graduated from NCKU medical school 30 years ago, dedicating himself to becoming a caring doctor and later politician to help democratize the country. In the book, he offers a reminiscence of his years at the school and how it prepared him to be a good physician and leader.

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to be part of the school's journey. She said the school is shaping an academic atmosphere that helps raise cool-headed, agile, and broad-minded graduates. "These are the characteristics that enable 200,000 NCKU alumni to adapt to the changing world quickly and weather various major crises."





