Crowley leads Ole Miss in 82-61 season-opening romp

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 10:56
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley scored 13 points, making three of four from behind the 3-point arc, and three others reached double-figure scoring as Ole Miss defeated New Orleans 82-61 in a season opener Tuesday night.

Derek St. Hilaire led all scorers with 21 points for New Orleans.

Crowley hit all three of his 3-pointers, and added a dunk to boot, in a 20-2 run that turned the game around in about five minutes of the first half. When the rally started with a Nysier Brooks layup, the Rebels were down by six. When the rally ended after a Robert Allen free throw, they led by 12.

The Privateers never got closer than nine the rest of the way, and Ole Miss pretty much carried a double-digit lead.

Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points for Ole Miss on 5-for-9 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. Brooks added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10 on 4-for-7 shooting.

The Rebels were 34-of-64 from the field for 53%.

St. Hilaire made 9 of 15 shots to score his 21, with 13 coming by halftime. He turned the ball over seven times. Kmani Doughty added nine points and three steals for the Privateers

Ole Miss had 10 steals as New Orleans suffered 19 turnovers, leading to 17 Rebels points.

___

BKC: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-10 12:34 GMT+08:00

