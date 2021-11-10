Necas' overtime goal leads Hurricanes past Lightning 2-1

Tampa Bay Lightning's Jan Rutta (44) hooks Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the first period of ... Tampa Bay Lightning's Jan Rutta (44) hooks Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Hurricanes (10-1-1) set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening, nine-game winning streak end Saturday in a 5-2 loss at Florida.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who are 4-0-2 in the past six games.

Carolina's Brady Skjei appeared to score the winner 1:39 into overtime, but the goal was overturned after video review showed the Hurricanes were offiside on the play.

Both goalies, Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves) and Carolina's Frederik Andersen (17 saves) had strong performances.

Teravainen tied it at 1-all at 9:56 of the third on the Hurricanes' fifth power play. Vincent Trocheck set up the goal with a pass through the low slot.

Mathieu Joseph skated in from the right wing and found Stamkos in the low left circle, where the Lightning captain made it 1-0 with 11 minutes left in the second.

Vasilevskiy lost a skate blade making a kick save during a Carolina 5-on-3 power play four minutes into second and played on his knees for around a minute before being able to freeze the puck. He got a piece of Andrei Svechnikov’s shot from in-close early in the third.

Stamkos hit the post and Andersen made a sprawling glove save on Ondrej Palat in the first two minutes of the second.

Carolina outshot the Lightning 12-3 during a scoreless first period. Both teams had two power plays.

Tampa Bay failed to score on four power plays.

MISS HIT

Carolina LW Jordan Martinook wound up flying into the Lightning bench while attempting a first-period check on Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh.

STILL SITTING

Tampa Bay D Mikhail Sergachev served the final game of a two-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Toronto’s Mitch Marner last Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Hurricanes: Backup G Antti Raanta (upper body), hurt in a collision Saturday, was scratched. ... F Nino Niederreiter (lower body, four games) was placed on injured reserve. ... G Alex Lyon and F Josh Leivo were recalled from Chicago of the AHL.

Lightning: D Erik Cernak left in the first period with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Lightning: Host Florida on Saturday night.

