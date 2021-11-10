Alexa
No. 16 Arkansas rallies to topple Mercer, 74-61

By ERIC W. BOLIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/10 11:14
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 30 points for No. 16 Arkansas, which was forced to rally to beat Mercer 74-61 on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Arkansas was down eight points at halftime — Notae and Pittsburgh transfer Au’Diese Toney combined for 23 of the 28 first-half points — but went on a 14-2 run to start the second half.

Mercer lost the lead in part because of 13 turnovers that led to 16 points for Arkansas.

Notae scored 17 of his game-high 30 in the final 20 minutes. Miami transfer Chris Lykes joined Notae and Toney (18 points, 11 rebounds) in double figures for the Razorbacks with 16.

Mercer had four players in double figures, including 12 each for Kamar Robertson and James Glisson III.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Mercer: At Winthrop on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-11-10 12:33 GMT+08:00

