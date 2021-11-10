The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei welcomes new General Manager　who previously served at some of the best hotels in the world

Howard Hotels Group officially announces Mr. Richard Saul (肖瑞強先生) as the new General Manager of the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei beginning on November 8, 2021.

Mr. Richard “Rick” Saul is a globally-minded Australian with decades of experience leading five-star hotels in the Asia Pacific region. He joins the Howard Plaza Taipei from Shanghai, where for the past four years he managed the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai which was recently ranked #2 in Conde Nast’s Traveler’s Best Hotels in the World. Prior, Mr. Saul served with Marriott International for over 20-plus years. He was formerly the Managing Director of both the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the JW Marriott Hotel in Beijing and has managed the JW Marriott in Seoul, Korea and Marriott in Manila, Philippines. His service has elevated these hotels to win awards including the Hotel of the Year twice, General Manager of the Year, the best new General Manager and Leadership awards.

“It is a real honor to join the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei”, said Rick. “The Howard with its magnificent rosewood furnishings and collectors’ art throughout is one of the legendary 5-star hotels in Taiwan. Proudly Liao family owned, the hotel is gearing up for an expected strong recovery post covid. I very much look forward to being part of that.”

“We believe that under Mr. Richard Saul’s leadership, the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei can further upgrade our services to connect with global travelers. Our goal is to become the premier choice for both domestic and foreign travelers by providing the heartfelt hospitality experiences for our guests” said Chairman Hiro Liao.