Edwards, No. 13 Kentucky women take over in 2nd half

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 10:38
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 20 points, Treasure Hunt added 18 off the bench and No. 13 Kentucky overcame a slow start to defeat Presbyterian 81-53 in the season opener for both teams.

The Blue Hose led 25-15 after one quarter, hitting 9 of 11 shots, but Kentucky's preseason All-American Rhyne Howard it a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Wildcats on top 38-37 at halftime.

Kentucky then went on to score the first 19 points of the second half, with 10 point from Edwards and four by Howard. It was 67-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Howard finished with 15 points.

Kentucky shot 62.5% in the second half, 52% overall, better than its 8 for 19 performance from the foul line (42%).

Presbyterian was led by Trinity Johnson with 11 points. The Blue Hose shot just 29% in the second half.

Kentucky was without sophomore Nyah Leveretter due to non-COVID related illness and senior guard Blain Green, who will miss the season after rupturing an Achilles in UK’s closed scrimmage.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

