Reese, Vonleh lead No. 22 Arizona women past Northridge

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 10:11
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Aaronette Vonleh both scored 14 points and No. 22 Arizona coasted to an 87-44 win over Cal State Northridge in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Vonleh, a freshman, was 5 for 5 in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Matadors 32-13 for a 47-18 halftime lead. Vonleh finished 7 of 8 from the field and led Arizona with six rebounds.

Sam Thomas added 13 points for the Wildcats, who lost to Pac-12 Conference rival Stanford in the NCAA championship game last season. The Wildcats are the first team to make the Final Four after missing the previous 10-plus NCAA Tournaments.

The Wildcats played 15 players and 12 scored. They shot 42.3%, going 8 of 19 from 3-point range, and had a 43-21 rebounding advantage. That lead to a 46-18 difference on points in the paint.

Jordyn Jackson and Kayanna Spriggs each had nine points for Northridge.

——-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-10 12:30 GMT+08:00

