China's defense ministry cries foul over US congressmen's visit to Taiwan

PLA vows to 'resolutely smash any interference by external forces and separatist plots for Taiwan independence'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/10 10:40
Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's defense ministry on Tuesday (Nov. 9) issued a statement condemning a surprise visit by U.S. legislators to Taiwan, claiming it "grossly interfered" in the internal affairs of the communist regime.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that a U.S. Navy C-40A carrying senators and congressmen had taken off from Clark Air Base in the Philippines and landed at Taipei Songhsan Airport. Both Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Office of the President confirmed that American lawmakers were onboard and that it was the result of coordination with the U.S.

That same evening, China's Ministry of National Defense issued a statement acknowledging that U.S. congressmen were aboard the plane and saying it "resolutely opposed and strongly condemned" the visit. It claimed that as Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of China, the trip "grossly interfered with Chinese internal affairs."

The ministry claimed that the visit had 'seriously undermined China's territorial sovereignty and threatens the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait." It called on the U.S. to immediately put a halt to his "provocative actions" and refrain from "sending false signals to the 'Taiwan independence separatists.'"

The statement warned Democratic Progressive Party leaders to not "misjudge the situation and take risks," warning that to do otherwise would "only bring a serious disaster to Taiwan." It repeated Beijing's mantra that China and Taiwan must be unified and that unification is inevitable.

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's determination, firm will, and powerful ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity." The ministry vowed that the People's Liberation Army will always maintain a high state of alert and take all necessary measures to "resolutely smash and interference by external forces and separatist plots for "Taiwan independence.'"

During a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby responded to a question about whether the U.S. visit included military personnel, stressing it was a "congressional delegation." Kirby said that it is "not uncommon for them to be transported on U.S. military aircraft, and that was the case in this instance."

When informed of China's condemnation and a Chinese "readiness patrol" that had been dispatched, Kirby said visits by congressional delegations to Taiwan are "fairly routine." He pointed out that this is already the second such visit this year and that it is consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act.
