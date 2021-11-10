M1 Has A New Home, Set to Open at Peranakan Place in Orchard, Singapore

Tapping on Singapore’s profound cultural heritage, M1 announces its move to 178B and 180A of the Peranakan Place Complex at Orchard Road. M1’s transition from Paragon Shopping Centre will be completed by November 10, 2021, and the newest flagship store will be open down the road in the Conservation Area shophouse along Emerald Hill Road. In addition to its EShop, pop-up stores and Device Service Centres, the new M1 shop will provide easy access for customers in central Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2021 - M1 Limited, Singapore's first digital network operator, has kicked off its moving process to the heritage and commercial complex at the junction of Orchard Road and Emerald Hill Road, Singapore. As core priorities shift due to the pandemic, the telecommunications service provider has turned its focus towards a more social and engaging space, offering consumers an alternative to online shopping. Made for the future and inspired by the past, the new store will feature a future-oriented 5G Corner, an in-store virtual ambassador, and unique designs such as custom-designed tiles by local artist Mike Tay of Onlewo. Bridging the past and the future, the new flagship store will boast a highly trained retail team, the latest mobile devices and accessories, and proprietary mobile plans for the best possible customer experience.









Reaffirming its Commitment for a Seamless Buying Experience

With in-person shopping picking back up, M1 plans to set in motion the re-envisioning of its shop in the largest shopping paradise in Singapore as an amalgamation of the best of old, new, technology, and heritage. Promising the same experience one would enjoy in other M1 platforms and environments, the new shop will woo customers with its ability to bring premium mobile services and the best broadband deals to millions of Singaporeans. Located in the beautifully restored shophouses, the new location, that M1 now calls home, will not only replace Paragon's previous outlet but also open its doors to a wider customer base to fuel greater growth. It will carry more than 5 prestige brands of mobile merchandise, including Samsung and Apple, in addition to M1's current mobile and broadband offerings. M1 customers can also explore everything from its recently launched True 5G network and curated products to accessories and services while receiving top-notch customer support.

Catering to Evolving Demands in the New Normal

Customers will also be able to get their hands on the latest tech gadgets on M1's e-commerce website, along with the range of Bespoke Plans and other services offered in collaboration with exclusive partners. Products ordered online can be collected via delivery or via collection at a M1 shop or SingPost POPStation. This omnichannel approach reaffirms the telecommunications service provider's promise to offer tailored and personalised shopping experiences according to modern-day customer expectations.

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network license, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg.

