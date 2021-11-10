Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Costa Rican officials laundered drug cash through contracts

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 08:12
Costa Rican officials laundered drug cash through contracts

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Prosecutors in Costa Rica accused a group of government water authority officials Tuesday of helping a drug gang launder its proceeds using government public works contracts.

The Judicial Investigation Agency said Tuesday that the gang trafficked cocaine, and then used the drug money to carry out contracts obtained through their contacts at the country’s water and sewer authority.

The(backslash) government checks they then received for the contracts were ploughed into property and vehicles.

The agency said the gang won 17 contracts worth about $1.2 million. The agency reported Tuesday that a total of 26 people, including 14 officials and several gang members, were detained in 37 raids.

Updated : 2021-11-10 09:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval