Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets place S Marcus Maye, TE Tyler Kroft on IR

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 06:00
New York Jets' Tyler Kroft (81) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday,...

New York Jets' Tyler Kroft (81) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday,...

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve Tuesday.

Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York's 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Maye could have played his final game with the Jets. He played this season on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason. Maye could become a free agent after the season.

With New York thin at safety, the Jets signed former Army standout Elijah Riley. The Port Jefferson, New York, native was signed by Philadelphia last year as an undrafted free agent and played in five games last season. Riley played in one game this season for the Eagles, primarily on special teams.

Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts, and it's uncertain how long he'll be sidelined. The veteran tight end has 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Jets after playing four years with Cincinnati and two with Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-10 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval