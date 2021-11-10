Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/10 05:40
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market’s longest winning streak in more than two years.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to 4,685.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to 36,319.98.

The Nasdaq fell 95.81 points, 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,427.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 7.97 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 85.05 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.79 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 929.18 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,713.50 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,998.26 points, or 23.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 452.44 points, or 22.9%.

Updated : 2021-11-10 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval