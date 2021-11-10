Alexa
PayPal, TripAdvisor fall; General Electric, Zynga rise

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 05:21
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $24 to $205.42.

The technology platform and digital payments company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

Zynga Inc., up 66 cents to $7.65.

The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Five9 Inc., up $21.02 to $166.27.

The call center software maker gave investors a solid profit forecast after beating analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

New Relic Inc., up $35.03 to $125.97.

The software analytics company beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

RealReal Inc., up $2.56 to $16.28.

The online luxury consignment site's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.08 to $4.17.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

General Electric Co., up $2.87 to $111.29.

The industrial conglomerate is splitting into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.54 to $31.33.

The travel website reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and said CEO Stephen Kaufer is stepping down.

Updated : 2021-11-10 06:39 GMT+08:00

