PGA Tour Statistics

Through Nov. 8

FedExCup Season Points

1, Sam Burns, 647. 2, Sungjae Im, 594. 3, Hideki Matsuyama, 594. 4, Viktor Hovland, 554. 5, Max Homa, 503. 6 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Lucas Herbert, 500. 8, Matthew Wolff, 448. 9, Maverick McNealy, 412. 10, Collin Morikawa, 373.

Scoring Average

1, Collin Morikawa, 68.917. 2, Matthew Wolff, 69.079. 3, Rory McIlroy, 69.318. 4, Sam Burns, 69.452. 5, Talor Gooch, 69.522. 6, Sungjae Im, 69.535. 7, Danny Lee, 69.664. 8, Viktor Hovland, 69.672. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.758. 10, Seamus Power, 69.769.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Young, 329.7. 2, Wyndham Clark, 325.4. 3, Joseph Bramlett, 323.8. 4, Byeong Hun An, 322.4. 5, Xander Schauffele, 322.1. 6, Matthew Wolff, 321.8. 7, Tyler McCumber, 321.6. 8, Rory McIlroy, 321.1. 9, Erik van Rooyen, 319.7. 10, Jhonattan Vegas, 319.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Kyle Wilshire, 75.00%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 74.11%. 3 (tie), Lucas Glover and Kevin Kisner, 73.81%. 5, Yuki Inamori, 73.08%. 6, Viktor Hovland, 72.62%. 7 (tie), Hanbyeol Kim, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, 71.43%. 10, Kevin Streelman, 70.92%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Cameron Smith, 80.56%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 79.17%. 3 (tie), Sam Burns and Russell Henley, 78.70%. 5, Scottie Scheffler, 77.78%. 6, Sungjae Im, 77.31%. 7, Mito Pereira, 77.16%. 8, Gary Woodland, 77.08%. 9, Kevin Kisner, 76.85%. 10, Will Zalatoris, 76.74%.

Total Driving

1, Rory McIlroy, 36. 2, Jason Kokrak, 45. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 50. 4, Viktor Hovland, 55. 5, Sam Burns, 62. 6, Kevin Kisner, 65. 7, Seonghyeon Kim, 66. 8 (tie), Eugenio Chacarra and Bo Van Pelt, 72. 10, Corey Conners, 79.

SG-Putting

1, Michael Kim, 3.763. 2, Beau Hossler, 2.345. 3, Matthias Schwab, 1.511. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1.504. 5, Nate Lashley, 1.402. 6, Harry Hall, 1.329. 7, Brendon Todd, 1.319. 8, Adam Long, 1.303. 9, Mackenzie Hughes, 1.246. 10, Grant Hirschman, 1.226.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 6.63. 2, Cameron Smith, 6.5. 3 (tie), Sam Burns and Marc Leishman, 6.25. 5, Viktor Hovland, 6.17. 6, Rory McIlroy, 6. 7, Scottie Scheffler, 5.6. 8, Matthew Wolff, 5.58. 9, 4 tied with 5.5.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Hanbyeol Kim, 18. 2 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 24. 4, Gary Woodland, 28.8. 5 (tie), Jason Day, Michael Gligic and Kyle Reifers, 36. 8, Sungjae Im, 43.2. 9, Abraham Ancer, 45. 10, 2 tied with 48.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Jonathan Byrd, Sungjae Im, Takumi Kanaya, Martin Laird, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas, 100.00%. 7, Luke Donald, 90.91%. 8, Kevin Na, 90.00%. 9, Bo Hoag, 87.50%. 10, 2 tied with 85.71%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Sungjae Im, 201. 2, Rory McIlroy, 208. 3 (tie), Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa, 309. 5, Adam Scott, 315. 6, Aaron Wise, 316. 7, Sam Burns, 340. 8, Marc Leishman, 368. 9, Talor Gooch, 369. 10, Martin Laird, 370.