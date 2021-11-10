At least 12 die in fiery crash in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — At least 12 people believed to be migrants died Tuesday in a fiery crash in southern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred before dawn near Palenque on a route through Chiapas state commonly travelled by Central American migrants. Two passenger vans collided, according to state Civil Protection authorities.

The Chiapas state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the 12 victims had not yet been identified, but that three Hondurans were injured in the crash, including a minor who suffered severe burns.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.