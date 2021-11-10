Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases federal budget for October, 2 p.m.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.