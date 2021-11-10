Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US judge approves extradition of former Mexico governor

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 01:42
US judge approves extradition of former Mexico governor

MIAMI (AP) — A United States federal judge has certified the extradition of a former Mexican governor accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the final call on sending César Duarte back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time as governor of the border state of Chihuahua, but it appears likely.

Last month, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said before the High-Level Security Dialogue with U.S. counterparts that extradition was a two-way street and Mexico wanted to see more from the U.S.

“Extraditions should have the same speed from there to here as from here to there, something that is not the case right now,” Ebrard said.

A statement Monday night from the Foreign Affairs department noted pointedly that the ruling from District Judge Lauren Louis came 10 months after she said she would analyze the evidence presented against Duarte.

Lawyers for Duarte did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The State Department declined to comment, citing its policy of not discussing extradition requests.

U.S. prosecutors argued there is evidence that Duarte committed crimes in Mexico and was eligible for extradition. His lawyers had countered that the charges were politically motivated — an assertion rejected by Louis.

Mexico requested Duarte’s extradition in late 2019. The former governor from the long-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party had sought asylum in the U.S. shortly before he was arrested in Miami in July 2020.

Duarte served as Chihuahua’s governor from 2010 to 2016 and moved to the U.S. with his family after leaving office.

Updated : 2021-11-10 03:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15