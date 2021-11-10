Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia's capital

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 01:49
UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia's capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday another six had been detained and then were released and that a number of staff members' dependents were also detained. Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said U.N. security colleagues have visited those detained and the U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release.

The U.N. said it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions since Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency last week as the country’s yearlong war escalates.

It is not clear whether those detained are Ethiopian staff members.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to questions about the detentions.

Updated : 2021-11-10 03:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15