All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 34 25 Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25 Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 26 26 WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29 Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26 Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 28 36 Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30 Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 7 7 0 0 0 14 30 13 Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31 Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34 Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30 Laval 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 32 Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20 Manitoba 10 5 4 1 0 11 29 26 Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25 Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28 Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30 Milwaukee 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 27 Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 21 32

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23 Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14 Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25 Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29 Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42 Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26 San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28 Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24 San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.