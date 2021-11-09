Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

At least 18 killed in Niger mine collapse

By By DALATOU MAMANE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/09 23:06
At least 18 killed in Niger mine collapse

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — At least 18 people were killed and 7 injured after a gold mine collapsed in the Maradi region of Niger.

Hundreds have been gathering in the village of Dan Issa, near the border with Nigeria, peering with shock into the mine which collapse over the weekend. Many residents are small-scale miners who work in the shaft.

Local authorities said that thousands have been arriving there to work, with the mayor of Dan Issa calling it a “human tide,” emphasizing the difficulties they have trying to control and provide safety at the site.

“We are going to review how to re-organize this operation and create the conditions for people to work by with dignity and also to work legally” said Aboubacar Chaibou, governor of Maradi region, who visited the area on Monday. “We are going to look at all of this and ensure maximum security.”

Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries, also affected by extremist violence that has caused thousands of people to flee their homes.

Updated : 2021-11-10 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15