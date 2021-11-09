All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 35 32 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.