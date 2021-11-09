Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 23:09
Through Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 10 10 13 23 12 2 4 0 4 33 30.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 10 8 14 22 5 2 4 0 1 46 17.4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 12 11 10 21 9 2 2 1 0 60 18.3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 12 5 11 16 5 4 1 1 1 34 14.7
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 11 8 8 16 5 0 1 0 0 46 17.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 12 7 8 15 1 2 2 0 0 39 17.9
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 10 9 6 15 10 10 1 0 2 25 36.0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 10 0 14 14 5 0 0 0 0 20 0.0
Brad Marchand Boston 9 4 10 14 -1 8 0 0 0 18 22.2
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 11 4 10 14 9 0 0 0 1 31 12.9
J.T. Miller Vancouver 12 5 9 14 2 2 2 0 1 27 18.5
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 11 6 8 14 -4 0 3 0 1 32 18.8
Lucas Raymond Detroit 13 6 8 14 4 2 3 0 0 38 15.8
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 10 7 7 14 9 18 1 0 1 38 18.4
Elias Lindholm Calgary 11 7 7 14 12 2 2 1 2 32 21.9
Troy Terry Anaheim 12 8 6 14 0 4 3 0 2 25 32.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 13 2 11 13 -5 0 1 0 1 21 9.5
Mitch Marner Toronto 13 3 10 13 0 4 0 0 2 39 7.7
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 13 3 10 13 2 6 0 1 1 29 10.3
John Tavares Toronto 13 7 6 13 0 8 1 0 0 47 14.9

Updated : 2021-11-10 00:35 GMT+08:00

