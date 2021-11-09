Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US cricket team to host Ireland in white-ball tour

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 23:05
US cricket team to host Ireland in white-ball tour

DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — The United States will host a top-tier cricket nation for the first time in December when Ireland visits for a multi-format white-ball series.

Two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals will be staged at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida from Dec. 22, the teams said on Tuesday. Three of the matches will be day-nighters.

Ireland will depart on Dec. 31 for the Caribbean for a series against the West Indies.

As part of the agreement for the series, the U.S. will visit Ireland for matches across the next three years, Cricket Ireland said.

Ireland became the 11th full member of the International Cricket Council when it was awarded test status in 2017.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-10 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15