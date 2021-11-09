Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28
Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32
Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37
Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35
Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30
Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26
Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40
Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28
Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22
Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25
Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32
San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30
Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 35 32
Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33
Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38
Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33
Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40
Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-10 00:34 GMT+08:00

