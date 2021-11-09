SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|29
|13
|Quad City
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|33
|16
|Evansville
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|26
|18
|Knoxville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|16
|13
|Fayetteville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|18
|12
|Pensacola
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Peoria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Birmingham
|8
|1
|4
|3
|0
|5
|22
|36
|Roanoke
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|18
|Macon
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|8
|24
|Vermilion County
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.