Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan

Navy C-40A carrying congressional delegation was spotted landing at Taipei on Tuesday evening

  639
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 21:54
C-40 detected flying from Philippines to Taiwan. (Facebook, SouthwestAirspaceofTW image)

C-40 detected flying from Philippines to Taiwan. (Facebook, SouthwestAirspaceofTW image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of members of Congress reportedly arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit via a U.S. Navy aircraft on Tuesday evening (Nov. 9).

At 7:09 p.m. the Facebook page of Taiwanese aircraft spotter "Southwest Airspace of TW" (台灣西南空域) posted images of a flightpath of a Boeing C-40A registered to the U.S. military taking off from Clark Air Base in the Philippines and landing in northern Taiwan. It listed the aircraft's tail number as CNV7212, and according to aircraft tracker websites Flightradar24 and FlightAware, the plane is registered with the U.S. Navy Air Logistics Office and took off from Manila at 4:40 p.m. and landed at 6:17 at Taipei Songshan Airport.

That evening, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement in response to questions by the media as to whether the plane was carrying U.S. senators and congressmen. The ministry cryptically responded by saying that the relevant itinerary has been coordinated with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The ministry stated that it is providing administrative assistance for the delegation and is coordinating with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on relevant epidemic prevention measures. Acknowledging that it is a visit by U.S. officials, it stated that this "case" is the result of coordination between Taiwan and the U.S.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) was cited by CNA as saying that the visit by "U.S. senators and congressmen was based on mutual trust and coordination between Taiwan and the U.S." Chang stated that out of respect for the wishes of the guests no further explanation will be given at this time, but that MOFA will provide relevant information "in due course."

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Flightpath of C-40A from Philippines to Taiwan. (Flightradar24 screenshot)

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Flightpath ending in Taipei. (Flightradar24 image)

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Plane shown landing at Taipei Songshan Airport. (Flightradar24 screenshot)
US-Taiwan relations
Taiwan-US relations
US Taiwan ties
Taiwan-US ties
US senators
US congressmen

RELATED ARTICLES

US House Intelligence Committee chair urges less American ambiguity on Taiwan defense
US House Intelligence Committee chair urges less American ambiguity on Taiwan defense
2021/11/04 12:03
Defense minister acknowledges 40 Taiwan marines training in Guam
Defense minister acknowledges 40 Taiwan marines training in Guam
2021/11/02 12:49
American senators push for greater Taiwan participation in development bank
American senators push for greater Taiwan participation in development bank
2021/10/28 18:05
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
2021/10/28 11:17
Japan defense minister warns of Crimea-style invasion of Taiwan
Japan defense minister warns of Crimea-style invasion of Taiwan
2021/10/25 12:11