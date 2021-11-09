Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 19:44
European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Tour is being rebranded as the DP World Tour starting next year.

It marks the end of an era for the European Tour, which was founded in 1972.

DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour which has been held in Dubai since 2009.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the deal with DP World will nearly double the total prize money on the tour, to more than $200 million from 2022.

Pelley said there will be a minimum prize fund of $2 million for each tournament, adding there will be 47 events held in 27 different countries.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 21:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained